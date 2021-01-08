Viral ‘Siblings or Dating?’ Game Is More Fun Than Your Last Tinder Date

Dating is such a drag – especially right now, mid-pandemic, when the entire process basically consists of long conversations via video call. While you could spend your free time swiping through airbrushed photos that barely resemble the person who posted them on a dating app, there’s a much better way to pass the quarantine time. It’s an Instagram game called “Siblings or Dating?”

The premise is simple: the popular account @siblingsordating posts a photo featuring two people who definitely look like they’re into each other…and also a little related? Then you have to decide if they’re actually siblings or if they’re dating. Click to the second picture to see if you’re right or wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siblings or Dating? (@siblingsordating)

What makes this game tough is that people seem to pick partners they resemble – that, or siblings are so loving toward one another they look like they could be in a romantic relationship. We tried 10 just to see how we did…and only got two right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siblings or Dating? (@siblingsordating)

So until you have a truly hot date lined up (and if you’re following social distancing guidelines, let’s be honest: that could be months away), entertain yourself with this kind of creepy but totally irresistible game. There are enough pics on the account to last you quite a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siblings or Dating? (@siblingsordating)

We’re just waiting for the day when the game tricks all of us and posts a pic of a couple of sibs in backwater Alabama that actually are dating. Talk about the ultimate “gotcha!”

Cover Photo: Instagram

Safe is sexy: The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.