Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillipe Is Dating a Dude Who Looks Just Like, Yep, Her Dad

Talk about daddy issues! Ava Phillippe, the 21-year-old daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, recently shared an Instagram pic from a date night with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. The couple was at Oracle Park, where they watched the San Francisco Giants take on the Houston Astros.

“He’s a Giants fan…and I’m a garlic fries fan,” she captioned the pic.

Sounds sweet and innocent enough, right? Well, yes, except for the fact that Mahoney is the spitting image of Ava’s dad in his prime.

Maybe even that wouldn’t be so creepy if Ava weren’t twinning with her mother.

In case you’re too young to remember, Reese and Ryan were co-stars in Cruel Intentions and were married from 1999 to 2008. As for Ava and Owen, the duo met at UC Berkeley and have been dating since around 2019.

Forgive us if the optics make us feel like history is repeating itself. We get that people sometimes choose partners with personalities similar to their parents, but we draw the line when it comes to a familial resemblance. It’s all too Oedipal or Freudian or just downright freaky. That said, they sure will make beautiful babies someday…

