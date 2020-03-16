Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, The Only Possible News Worse Than His Decision to Be in ‘Cats’ Remake

Welp, it happened: Idris Elba, one of the world’s current biggest badasses and the future’s most likely first black James Bond, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

But don’t be alarmed (unless you’re the friend he got it from), he’s feeling fine. If anybody is equipped to handle this, it’s a black, British DJ/actor who can summon the bifrost.

Is this his instant karma for doing Cats and pre-karma for the 2021 Suicide Squad sequel? Unlikely, but while this might be a continuation of awful news since we heard Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive, these A-list celebrities are calm and cool coronavirus-positive poster people for how to respond to the bad news, letting everyone know that while they have the virus (and maybe be forever tainted by this plague in our minds), they’ll win our hearts over once again when they’re good and healthy.

Our thoughts and prayers, however helpful they may be, are with Idris and his family for a speedy recovery. Elba is set to appear in The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboys and Three Thousand Years of Longing in 2020, as well as the sequel to Suicide Squad in 2021, which couldn’t possibly be worse than the original.