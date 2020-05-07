Pick Up the Goddamn Phone and Pretend to Care, It’ll Be Good For You, New Study Says

We know that the last thing you want to do with your phone is call someone. But a new study says that dialing up someone’s digits and actually having a conversation in real time is good for you. WeBoost’s “Good Call Study” surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers and found some surprising side-effects of talking on the phone.

A majority of Americans surveyed (85 percent) said “calling is important because it strengthens personal connections.” Additionally, most people (83%) believe phone calls strengthen emotional bonds and build trust. This is particularly true when it comes to romantic relationships; seven out of 10 respondents believe phone calls galvanize romantic connections and 67 percent of single Americans would rather hear the voice of someone they’re into than communicate on a dating app.

The benefits of an old-fashioned phone call don’t just apply to your personal life, either; they also improve your standing in the workplace, too. More than half (67 percent) of those surveyed claimed that a phone call “positively affects the credibility and likeability of the person communicating with them versus email.” Three-fourths of respondents also said that phone calls were a more sincere way to share to good news or feedback than email.

It won’t be easy to make phone calls your go-to mode of communication, but know you’re not alone. A whopping 40 percent of Gen Zers feel awkward when talking on the phone and 87 percent prefer texting. But given that two out of three people also report that phone calls reduce their anxiety and stress and that they feel happier after a phone call, it’s worth it to pick up the goddamn phone and risk that initial awkwardness. By the time you hang up (no, you hang up first!), everyone will be riding a better vibe.

