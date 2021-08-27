Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Surprise Lyft Riders (That’s One Wiener You Don’t Want to Bring on a Date)

Leave it to a wiener to insert itself where it’s not wanted. No, this isn’t a #MeToo themed post. We’re actually speaking about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which has teamed up with Lyft to surprise riders with the 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

The massive beef- and pork-inspired eyesore will be rolling through select neighborhoods in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta when people order a Lyft XL.

“Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you’re headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert,” said Ethan Eyler, Director of Brand Products at Lyft in a press release. “We’re excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile.”

Two five-star drivers, also known as “the Oscar Mayer Hot Doggers” will be behind the wheel, and they’ll treat riders to “music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks, and, of course, Weenie Whistles, all the way to their destination.”

We suppose this could be a fun jaunt if you’re just hanging out on a lazy summer afternoon, but if you’re headed to a job interview – or, worse, a first date – and you see this monstrosity pull up, let some other Lyft rider get inside. Showing up with a giant wiener in tow is never a good first impression.

Cover Photo: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: