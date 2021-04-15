Living / Food & Drink
hot dogs

Wanted: MLB Food Tester to Eat All the Stadium Hot Dogs You Can Stomach This Summer, Hey We Were Planning on That Anyway

by Mandatory Editors

What are your plans for the summer? If you’re anything like us, you’ll be getting vaccinated soon (if you haven’t already) so you can partake in the best activities summer has to offer, namely enjoying a cold brewski with some hot dogs while taking in America’s favorite pastime, a baseball game (or a whole season of games).

But what if instead of just sitting in the stands as a spectator you could get paid to travel around the country, sampling hot dogs at various baseball stadiums? Sounds like a dream, right? Well, that dream will become reality for one lucky person. That’s because BonusFinder.com is looking for an Official MLB Food Tester.

The job description is pretty basic: you have to be an enthusiastic fan of baseball and you have to enjoy eating hot dogs – lots of them. The winner of this enviable gig will receive a $500 paycheck plus a food and travel budget so they can hit up all the MLB stadiums in the U.S. They’ll chow down on each stadium’s hot dogs and write a review that covers the appearance, color, flavor, quality, toppings, and value of the wiener as well as the quality and flavor of the bun. The reviewer will also have to rate the baseball game quality and stadium atmosphere.

Think you’re the man for the job? Apply on BonusFinder.com – and don’t forget to include your favorite MLB team and why you think you’re the best candidate for the position. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll be notified by Wednesday, May 5.

Good luck – and remember, even if you aren’t the chosen one, there’s nothing stopping you from doing your own MLB stadium tour and hot dog taste test.

Cover Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.