New Spicy Chip Challenge Game Offers Entertaining Way to Crap Yourself at Home With Those You Love
We love challenging board games, but playing things like Monopoly, Yahtzee, Scrabble, and Jenga can get a little boring at times. This is mostly because losing all of your money, not being able to spell enough words, or having a wooden tower fall down during your turn just doesn’t really have the high stakes we require. This is why we were so stoked to hear that Guinness World Record holder and chile grower “Smokin’” Ed Currie (who’s well-known as the creator of the “One Chip Challenge”) has created a new spicy challenge that’s guaranteed to make you forget about all the times you landed on Reading Railroad and had to pay your cousin.
It’s called The Duel and in the simplest terms, it’s a challenge for two heat-loving competitors to see who can last longer snacking on chips. While that doesn’t sound so explosive, it is. This is because the chips in question are flavored with the world’s hottest pepper, the recently bred Pepper X. All you have to do to win is be the last competitor to take a sip of milk (or pour it over their face).
If you’re still not scared, you should that the Pepper X is 3.18 million Scoville Heat Units. It doubled the heat of the previous record-holder the Carolina Reaper with its 1,65 million Scoville Heat Units. For comparison, a jalapeno (which is too hot for some people) is only 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville Heat Units.
