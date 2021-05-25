Meanwhile in Minnesota: Restaurant Claims Their Burger Will Send Pregnant Women Into Labor (But What Will It Do to Men?)

Photo: The Suburban

We’re sure you’ve seen similar stories in the past: a restaurant serves a spicy, buffalo sauce-slathered, carb-filled menu item that’s designed to be noshed on before immediately (or soon after) sending a pregnant woman into labor. If you’ve never had a kid before, you might not understand that sometimes, even after a baby’s due date, he or she just doesn’t want to come out and greet the world just yet. This can be very uncomfortable and stressful for the mother-to-be. This is why some restaurants offer a sandwich, pizza, or spicy burrito designed to send a woman into labor. One Minnesota restaurant believes it has the right prescription (ingredients) to get the job done.

According to the folks at The Suburban in Excelsior, Minnesota, its “Labor Inducer” burger has currently sent 31 women into labor. They say that all of these women went into labor within 24 hours of munching on this burger featuring a beef patty, caramelized onions, honey-cured bacon, mustard, and a spicy Cajun remoulade. It’s all nestled in a pretzel bun.

It all began in 2019 when co-owner Kelsey Berset was 38 weeks pregnant and decided to eat this massive, flavorful, spicy burger to see if it could jump-start the labor process. It did. Within six hours contractions began. Since then it gained the “Labor Inducer” moniker.

But just because it’s known for its ability to help a woman give birth, that doesn’t mean men can’t try it. Even though they don’t have any chance of giving birth (unless it’s some kind of Junior scenario) nothing is stopping them from enjoying the bacon, caramelized onions, and pure majesty of this beast of a burger.