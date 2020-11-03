Responsible Woman in Labor Stops to Drop Her Ballot on Way to Hospital, See That Wasn’t So Hard

Using your right to vote is extremely important. If you don’t vote, your voice isn’t heard, and you aren’t allowed to grumble about the elected officials that your fellow Americans put into office. The ability to vote is one of our greatest rights. Nothing should stop you from mailing in your ballot or getting to the polls. Bad weather, car trouble, even going into labor shouldn’t stop you.

You might be wondering why we mentioned going into labor. It’s because it happened, and it didn’t stop the mom-to-be from getting to the polls. Like all great news stories, this one is out of Florida. Orange County, specifically.

It all happened last week at a polling place in Orange County. That’s when a pregnant woman and her husband stopped in on the way to the hospital so that she’d be able to cast her vote.

Karen Briceno Gonzalez, who works for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said it all went down at about 2:30 p.m. when a man walked in with his wife’s driver’s license explaining that she was in labor in the car and wanted to vote.

Gonzalez told the man that if she wanted to vote, per the rules, she would have to come into the building to do so. He said that his wife refused to go to the hospital unless she got to vote first. She likely feared that she would be in the hospital for a few days and would be unable to cast her vote.

The worker took a mail-in-ballot out to the woman who first refused it saying that she wanted to vote right now. She filled it out while also working on her breathing as the baby was definitely on its way out and the woman was visibly uncomfortable. She then handed it back to the employee who took it inside for her.

She got her ‘I Voted’ sticker and quickly set off for the hospital. We can only assume the doctors and nurses heard the story of the whole ordeal after seeing the woman adorned with the sticker.

Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

