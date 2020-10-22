Living / Life Hacks
vote

These 12 Things Are Definitely Not a Ballot Box in Which to Put Your Vote

by Mandatory Editors

The 2020 election is on track to see an unprecedented amount of mail-in votes. If you’ve never voted by mail before, it can be kind of confusing, especially because the process varies by state. In some places, like Pennsylvania, there are multiple envelopes to contend with (beware the naked ballot!). In other places, like California, fraudulent ballot drop boxes are tricking people into parting with their votes, making voters wonder if their ballots will even get counted.

Generally speaking, the safest places for your ballot are either the post office (the sooner, the better) or the ballot counter at your local polling place on Election Day (or earlier if your precinct offers early in-person voting). Clear as mud? We thought so. That’s why we came up with this helpful list of 12 things that are definitely not a ballot box in which to put your vote.

Cover Photo: Brothers91 (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.