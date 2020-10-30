RANKED! The Best Mexican-Style Beers For Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos

When many of us think about spooky season, our minds tend to take us to Halloween with its carved pumpkins, costumes, and candy. But, there’s another ghost-centric holiday in the fall as well. The Day of the Dead (or Dia de Los Muertos) is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 and is a Mexican holiday that celebrates family members who have died over the years.

All over Mexico, the living celebrate the dead by putting on makeup and costumes, holding parades, singing, dancing, and making offerings to their deceased family members. Since it’s more of a celebration than a dark event, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy a few Mexican beers while you pay tribute to the dead. Below you’ll find our favorite Mexican beers for celebrating the Dia de Los Muertos.

1/8 8. 21st Amendment El Sully Made with both pilsner and Vienna malts, along with flaked maize and flaked barley, this slightly sweet, malty beer is well-suited for the chillier end of October evenings. Photo: 21 st Amendment

2/8 7. Calidad Beer This California-made Mexican-style lager is crisp, thirst-quenching, and pairs well with tacos, burritos, and chilaquiles. Photo: Calidad



3/8 6. Deep Ellum Neato Bandito Usually Mexican-style beers are pretty light and refreshing. This one is an imperial Mexican-style lager and at 6 percent, it’s a little more potent than its contemporaries. It’s still hoppy, crisp, and very drinkable. Photo: Deep Ellum

4/8 5. Epic Los Locos The chelada-style beer from Epic is made with lime and sea salt. It’s a great combination of sweet and salty and actually resembles a classic margarita. Photo: Epic



5/8 4. Flying Dog Numero Uno This 4.9 percent highly crushable brew is made with flaked maize and the addition of agave and lime peel to give it a vegetal sweetness. It’s clean, fresh, and very refreshing. Photo: Flying Dog

6/8 3. Lone Tree Mexican Lager Lone Tree’s Mexican Lager is so good that it’s actually the brand’s flagship beer. This subtly sweet, refreshing beer is perfect for pairing with spicy Mexican food. Photo: Lone Tree



7/8 2. Oskar Blues Beerito If you’re looking for a highly crushable, refreshing Mexican-style beer, look no further than Beerito. It’s 4.5 percent ABV and full of rich malts and subtly bitter, floral hops. Photo: Oskar Blues

8/8 1. Ska Mexican Logger This bohemian-style pilsner is herbaceous, crisp, and refreshing with hints of resinous hops and a gentle nudge of bitterness at the end. A very well-rounded beer. Photo: Ska

