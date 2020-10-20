Culture / Entertainment

Scary Good Pairings: Your Favorite Halloween Treats Meet the Perfect Spooky Movies

by Christopher Osburn

We love Halloween so much that we celebrate the spooky holiday for the entire month of October. That’s 31 days of candy, costumes, and of course scary movies. When it comes to Halloween hierarchy, we love the movies the best. While we love horror movies, the only thing that can make a spooky movie marathon better is by pairing it with the proper sweet treats.

Since we don’t want you to get hungry during your marathon, we decided to make a guide to pairing the best treats with your favorite eerie movies. Check them all out below.

Photo: Columbia Pictures

Mimosa of Beers: Miller High Life Crashes Your Brunch With New Drink

Tired of the News? You Can Spend Election Night Living Under a Literal Rock

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.