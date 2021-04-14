Living / Food & Drink
TikToker

Gorgeous TikToker Goes Viral For Eating Giant Foods, Takes Food Porn to a Whole ‘Nother Level

by Mandatory Editors

There’s no shortage of food porn on social media. TikTok especially is littered with videos of people shopping for, preparing, and eating mouthwatering food. But one beautiful TikToker has taken the concept of food porn and put it on steroids.

Her name is Kamilla (aka @kamillatasty) and her viral TikTok account is packed with videos of her eating massive portions of food. Just watch as the pink-haired Tinkerbell chomps into a giant slice of pepperoni pizza, noshes on a huge burger, bites into a gigantic cookie, and pours a tub of Nutella down her gullet.

@kamillatastyInst: kamillatasty♬ A WEEK – esterrr

Watching Kamilla dig into these oversized culinary delights makes us simultaneously jealous and a little sick to our stomachs. We’re not the only ones entranced, either: she boasts a whopping 6.9 million followers.

And no wonder: this kind of consumption is the stuff of our food fantasies!

Breakfast in bed, anyone?

@kamillatastyТы спросишь, что я люблю больше тебя или… @katushaadushkina Спасибо за трек))♬ Шоколад – Катя Адушкина & Ваша Маруся

There isn’t enough milk in the world to wash down that Oreo.

@kamillatasty♬ оригинальный звук – user9924375569521

This giant Pop-Tart is truly the breakfast of champions.

@kamillatastyГотовить огромную еду очень сложно и часто что-то не получается! Поддержите лайком и я попробую ещё раз♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

This Snickers bar will kill any sugar craving you might have. (Make sure to bring a mallet.)

@kamillatastyЧто ещё приготовить?)♬ Drive Forever – Remix – Sergio Valentino

For those who never feel full after eating sushi, maybe the portion size is what’s off.

@kamillatastyДаня, с днём рождения!!! @danya_milokhin♬ Blue Bird (Naruto Shippuden) [feat. Animelmack] – Berioska

We don’t know what Kamilla will cook up next, but we can’t wait to witness her devouring it!

Cover Photo: @kamillatasty (TikTok)

Bootylicious: ‘Butt Crack’ Leggings Are Latest Sexy TikTok Fashion Trend

Tastemakers: TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.