Gorgeous TikToker Goes Viral For Eating Giant Foods, Takes Food Porn to a Whole ‘Nother Level

There’s no shortage of food porn on social media. TikTok especially is littered with videos of people shopping for, preparing, and eating mouthwatering food. But one beautiful TikToker has taken the concept of food porn and put it on steroids.

Her name is Kamilla (aka @kamillatasty) and her viral TikTok account is packed with videos of her eating massive portions of food. Just watch as the pink-haired Tinkerbell chomps into a giant slice of pepperoni pizza, noshes on a huge burger, bites into a gigantic cookie, and pours a tub of Nutella down her gullet.

Watching Kamilla dig into these oversized culinary delights makes us simultaneously jealous and a little sick to our stomachs. We’re not the only ones entranced, either: she boasts a whopping 6.9 million followers.

And no wonder: this kind of consumption is the stuff of our food fantasies!

Breakfast in bed, anyone?

There isn’t enough milk in the world to wash down that Oreo.

This giant Pop-Tart is truly the breakfast of champions.

This Snickers bar will kill any sugar craving you might have. (Make sure to bring a mallet.)

For those who never feel full after eating sushi, maybe the portion size is what’s off.

We don’t know what Kamilla will cook up next, but we can’t wait to witness her devouring it!

Cover Photo: @kamillatasty (TikTok)

1/10 Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ vs. ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,’ Which Singer Has The Better Doc? Read more here. Photo: FX Network/Apple TV+

2/10 Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ Read more here. Photo: Disney



3/10 Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream, Which Will You Binge First Read more here. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

4/10 Plant-Based Fashion: Paris Jackson Models Leather Made Out of Mushrooms Read more here. Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 RIP Jessica Walter: The Best ‘Arrested Development’ GIFs and Memes in Memory of Lucille Bluth Read more here. Photo: Netflix

6/10 Billie Eilish Goes Blonde, Now Looks Like Every Other Boring Celebrity Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Prince of Pot: 7 Things That Set Seth Rogen’s Weed Brand Apart From the Competition Read more here. Photo: Houseplant

8/10 Simpsons Fans Call Out Show For Timeline Error; Producer Reminds Them ‘It’s All Made Up’ Read more here. Photo: Fox



9/10 Meghan Markle Allegedly Contemplating 2024 Run For President (11 Campaign Slogans We Couldn’t Keep to Ourselves) Read more here. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.