Gordon Ramsay Gets His Ass Handed to Him by a 19-Year-Old Girl on TikTok (Video)

by Ken Franklin

Gordon Ramsay just got knighted in the kingdom of TikTok. The pugnacious face of Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares has cultivated a terrifying on-screen persona over the years, chewing out aspiring cooks and restaurateurs in equal measure. But thanks to a 19-year-old firecracker armed with nothing more than a bottle of water and an egg, the man who’s handed out more ass-handings than any other person on Earth has finally gotten a hand-sandwich of his own.

Let’s take a moment to thank daughter Tilly Ramsay for this brilliant moment. The teenaged TV presenter and chef is known for her show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on Children’s BBC. But she’s also amassed a pretty decent following in her short time on TikTok. We think this little stunt may just push her over the edge. After all, who doesn’t love a little family drama?

To be fair, Gordon Ramsay couldn’t be more different than the tyrant he plays on TV. He’s a lovely human being with a reputation as one of the nicest chefs in showbiz, who clearly raised a rapscallion of a daughter.

Still, it’s impossible not to laugh while watching Ramsay become the meathead in his own breakfast scramble. We just wish our dad handled it half as well as Gordon. Check out the hilarious video below, and remember to keep your head up next time someone tries to pull this devilish magic trick on you.

@tillyramsayI’m still running far far away…. ##ohno ##fyp @gordonramsayofficial♬ Oh No – Kreepa

