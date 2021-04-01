Gordon Ramsay Gets His Ass Handed to Him by a 19-Year-Old Girl on TikTok (Video)

Gordon Ramsay just got knighted in the kingdom of TikTok. The pugnacious face of Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares has cultivated a terrifying on-screen persona over the years, chewing out aspiring cooks and restaurateurs in equal measure. But thanks to a 19-year-old firecracker armed with nothing more than a bottle of water and an egg, the man who’s handed out more ass-handings than any other person on Earth has finally gotten a hand-sandwich of his own.

Let’s take a moment to thank daughter Tilly Ramsay for this brilliant moment. The teenaged TV presenter and chef is known for her show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on Children’s BBC. But she’s also amassed a pretty decent following in her short time on TikTok. We think this little stunt may just push her over the edge. After all, who doesn’t love a little family drama?

To be fair, Gordon Ramsay couldn’t be more different than the tyrant he plays on TV. He’s a lovely human being with a reputation as one of the nicest chefs in showbiz, who clearly raised a rapscallion of a daughter.

Still, it’s impossible not to laugh while watching Ramsay become the meathead in his own breakfast scramble. We just wish our dad handled it half as well as Gordon. Check out the hilarious video below, and remember to keep your head up next time someone tries to pull this devilish magic trick on you.

Cover Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

1/10 Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ vs. ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,’ Which Singer Has The Better Doc? Read more here. Photo: FX Network/Apple TV+

2/10 Ranked! Our Favorite Plays From the Original Quack Attack Before Disney Drops ‘Mighty Ducks Game Changers’ Read more here. Photo: Disney



3/10 Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows Are Getting Their Own Ice Cream, Which Will You Binge First Read more here. Photo: Amblin Entertainment

4/10 Plant-Based Fashion: Paris Jackson Models Leather Made Out of Mushrooms Read more here. Photo: David Crotty / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 RIP Jessica Walter: The Best ‘Arrested Development’ GIFs and Memes in Memory of Lucille Bluth Read more here. Photo: Netflix

6/10 Billie Eilish Goes Blonde, Now Looks Like Every Other Boring Celebrity Read more here. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Prince of Pot: 7 Things That Set Seth Rogen’s Weed Brand Apart From the Competition Read more here. Photo: Houseplant

8/10 Simpsons Fans Call Out Show For Timeline Error; Producer Reminds Them ‘It’s All Made Up’ Read more here. Photo: Fox



9/10 Meghan Markle Allegedly Contemplating 2024 Run For President (11 Campaign Slogans We Couldn’t Keep to Ourselves) Read more here. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Ryan Reynolds Finally Got Around to Watching ‘Green Lantern’ (And Hilariously Live-Tweeted It) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.