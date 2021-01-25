Hot Pockets Recalled Over Plastic and Glass Contamination (Were They the Secret Ingredients All Along?)

Hot Pockets are the savory snack that’s so bad, it’s good. You probably don’t want to know what’s in them – and even if you did, you likely wouldn’t be able to pronounce the ingredients. To say they’re “artificial” would be an understatement. They’re basically Frankenfood. But we love them all the same.

Until recently, the biggest dangers in eating a Hot Pocket were either burning your mouth or having a stomachache a few hours after polishing off a whole box of ‘em. But now, there’s a new reason to put down the Hot Pockets, and it isn’t your gut.

Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled some pepperoni Hot Pockets because they may contain pieces of glass and hard plastic. So far, there have been four consumer complaints, one of which involved a “minor oral injury,” which is kind of funny only so long as it didn’t happen to us.

Around 762,615 pounds of the recalled Hot Pockets are stocked in stores around the country. Want to know if your snack’s contaminated? You’re only at risk if you purchased the 54-ounce 12 packs of pepperoni Hot Pockets with a best-by date of February 2022. If that’s what’s in your freezer, check for lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. The USDA mark of inspection also contains “EST. 7721A.”

What should you do if you have one of the doomed boxes? Throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it. Or take your chances and polish it off. Who knows? Glass and plastic just might be the secret ingredients that make Hot Pockets taste so damn good. (We kid. Don’t sue us.)

Most likely, you’re fine. Although by fine, we mean not eating glass. You know Hot Pockets are not part of a complete breakfast (or lunch or dinner), right? They’re basically garbage calories. But once in a while, hey, it’s hard to resist to the unique call of Hot Pockets…or the methodic beeping of the microwave that makes us salivate like Pavlov’s dogs.

Cover Photo: Nestle

