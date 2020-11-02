Living / Food & Drink

Four Loko Creates Highly Intoxicating Pregame Shots So You Can Blackout Without Going Out

by Christopher Osburn

If you weren’t above the age of 21 back in 2007, you might not remember the Four Loko craze that lasted until 2010. The crazy high-alcohol, uncomfortably sugary energy drinks took the U.S. by storm. If you were in your 20s in those days, you likely had your fair share of lemonade, black cherry, and watermelon. Then something happened in 2010. After colleges began banning the drink because of the countless blackouts and bodily injuries associated with its misuse, the FDA issued a warning pretty much saying that the drink was unsafe. People began buying up all the cans left at stores and some even bought palates to hoard the drink. It was eventually reformulated and the age of Four Loko was ostensibly over.

But it never really went away. While the caffeine was removed, the drink was still crazy high in alcohol and remains on shelves to this day, albeit not remotely as popular. Recently, in an effort to return the brand to the national stage, it launched a hard seltzer version. This past week, it returned to its boozy roots with the addition of a shot designed for pregame boozing.

It’s aptly called ‘Pregame’ and it’s a little different from the Four Loko you know and love. This version isn’t carbonated and is designed to be mixed into soda, seltzer, or whatever you like. If you don’t want to mix it, it’s also perfect for shooting (if you enjoy cloying sweet, chemically tasting nonsense) with flavors like Sour Blue Razz, Lemonade, and Sour Peach.

Like the original Four Loko, it’s high in alcohol (13.9 percent ABV). Sadly, it’s currently only available in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. So, enjoy shots of liquid danger if you live in one of those southern states, wait until it’s available where you live, or just drink whiskey like a normal person.

Photo: Four Loko

