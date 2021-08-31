Meanwhile in the UK: Woman Mistakes Pregnancy For Quarantine 15, Gives New Meaning to Food Baby

Some people are utterly out of touch with their bodies. They wouldn’t know a health condition if it bit them in the ass. Take, for example, one woman in the UK who, for months, believed she was gaining weight due to quarantine. Imagine her surprise when after a night out of drinking with the girls, she gave birth to an unexpected baby. (And we aren’t talking a food baby!)

Her name is Lavinia Stanton and she’s a 23-year-old from Halifax. She was out on the town one evening, downing martinis with her mom and a couple of gal pals, when she started having painful cramps. They eventually got bad enough that she went to the hospital, where she was pulled into a room and asked if she knew she was 38 weeks pregnant. No, she did not. But now there was no denying she was in labor. Four hours later, her daughter Willow was delivered via C-section.

Stanton says that in hindsight, she did experience increased heartburn during the pregnancy, but that was her only symptom.

Far be it from us to judge, but, maybe if you’re so checked out you don’t even realize you’re pregnant, you’re probably not vigilant enough to be a parent? Let’s hope this kid got her intelligence genes from her father.

Cover Photo: New York Post

