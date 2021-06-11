Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Swears She Spotted Dinosaur in Viral Home Security Video (Probably Just Needs New Glasses)
People think they see all sorts of things at night: animals, prowlers, even ghosts. Most of the time, these scary sightings turn out to be optical illusions. But one Florida woman won’t quit talking about the time she spotted a dinosaur on her security camera footage.
Cristina Ryan recently captured some kind of creature running on its hind legs, tail trailing behind it, on home surveillance video.
“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” Ryan told Fox 35 in Orlando after the incident. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times — but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur.”
Commenters on the now-viral vid had other ideas: namely a dog dragging its leash, a peacock, an alligator, a Komodo Dragon, or some other variety of big lizard. (It is Florida after all.)
But Ryan isn’t having it. “Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure?” she said. “I’m sticking with raptor myself.”
You do you, Cristina. Never mind that dinosaurs have been extinct for 65 million years. But maybe while you’re doing you, make an appointment to get your eyes checked.
Cover Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)
