Meanwhile on Tinder: Animal Shelter Posts Pet Profiles, Finally Something Worth Swiping Right For
Tinder can be hit or miss. You might find your next incredible hook-up or you might just end up wasting your hard-earned money on cocktails with a dud date. But one German animal shelter is changing the dating app game, one pup or pussycat at a time. And maybe, just maybe, your next match won’t end in disappointment.
The Munich Animal Welfare Association recently posted professionally-taken pics of 15 animals on Tinder and the response, according to a spokesperson from the shelter, was “insane, it’s exploding everywhere.” (“Exploding everywhere” happens to be our description of a dream date.)
While pet adoptions soared during the pandemic, as people go back to work, many shelters have seen an uptick in surrenders. Putting pet profiles on Tinder seems like a no-brainer, given that dating apps are where lonely people looking for companionship lurk.
“We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a ‘purrfect match’ in the long term and not just for a few weeks,” said the shelter’s Tinder communication coordinator Benjamin Beilke. “There aren’t only lonely souls among humans, but there are also a lot of lonely souls among animals.”
The next time you’re on Tinder, check out the adorable animals and make sure to swipe right. Who knows? It could be love at first lick.
Cover Photo: Georgijevic (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations
Read more here.
Photo: Basic Magazine
-
3/10
Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?
Read more here.
Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)
6/10
Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’
Read more here.
Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week
Read more here.
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
9/10
Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
10/10
Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)
Read more here.
Photo: Apple TV+