Meanwhile on Tinder: Animal Shelter Posts Pet Profiles, Finally Something Worth Swiping Right For

Tinder can be hit or miss. You might find your next incredible hook-up or you might just end up wasting your hard-earned money on cocktails with a dud date. But one German animal shelter is changing the dating app game, one pup or pussycat at a time. And maybe, just maybe, your next match won’t end in disappointment.

The Munich Animal Welfare Association recently posted professionally-taken pics of 15 animals on Tinder and the response, according to a spokesperson from the shelter, was “insane, it’s exploding everywhere.” (“Exploding everywhere” happens to be our description of a dream date.)

While pet adoptions soared during the pandemic, as people go back to work, many shelters have seen an uptick in surrenders. Putting pet profiles on Tinder seems like a no-brainer, given that dating apps are where lonely people looking for companionship lurk.

“We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a ‘purrfect match’ in the long term and not just for a few weeks,” said the shelter’s Tinder communication coordinator Benjamin Beilke. “There aren’t only lonely souls among humans, but there are also a lot of lonely souls among animals.”

The next time you’re on Tinder, check out the adorable animals and make sure to swipe right. Who knows? It could be love at first lick.

Cover Photo: Georgijevic (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: