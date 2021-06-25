The Art of Seduction: Canadian Woman Claims Tinder Date Tried to Sue Her For Refusing Sex (Someone’s Desperate For Ass)

We’ve all experienced the scenario where we were totally into a Tinder date and were hoping to get laid but unfortunately, the other party wasn’t DTF. But after being rejected, we didn’t turn into total douches like one Canadian dude did.

Allow us to explain. According to one TikToker named Emily Mackinnon, she matched with a law student on Tinder. The couple went back to his place. It seemed things were headed to funky town…until he disrobed and Mackinnon discovered that her date stunk to holy hell.

“There was like skid marks in his undies and he had not washed in a long time and he needed some new Fruit of the Looms,” she recalls in the video, which has gone viral.

But the story doesn’t end there. When Mackinnon refused to have sex with the guy – whose name is, of course, Chad – he didn’t just get mad. He tried to get even.

“I left and a few days later, he had paid someone to serve me with papers to like sue me for breaking a verbal contract,” Mackinnon said. “But it’s OK. I fixed it because he had spent a bunch of the time telling me about how his dad’s a lawyer, so I made an appointment with his dad and just like told on him to his dad.”

A few years have passed, and while Chad never succeeded with his lawsuit, he is currently employed at his dad’s law firm.

Mackinnon clearly got the last laugh on the situation, though. “To Chad, the man who tried to sue me, I know you watch every single thing that I do. We met one time. You’re musty. That’s really lame. You need to move it along, buddy,” she said.

Let this be a lesson, fellas – make that two. One: practice good hygiene because good lord, women talk. And two: Take rejection gracefully. There’s always another right swipe in your future.

Cover Photo: @your.big.sis.emi (TikTok)

