<figure><img width="600" height="400" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/GettyImages-184088864-e1625150831220.jpg" class="lazy lazy-hidden attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="sex california" /><noscript><img width="600" height="400" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/GettyImages-184088864-e1625150831220.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="sex california" /></noscript></figure></div><h1>Meanwhile in California: Woman Crashed Car Into Tree While Having Sex With Co-Worker (Get a Room Already)</h1> by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-02">Jul 2nd, 2021</time></div><p>There's a reason the saying "Get a room" has endured. It’s because when people <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572269-the-mandatory-kinky-sex-guide-for-a-slutty-summer" target="_blank" rel="noopener">try to bang</a> anywhere other than a bed in a private place, <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572299-meanwhile-on-onlyfans-educator-finds-new-lucrative-career-as-sex-tutor" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bad things happen</a>. Just ask Kimberly Carnahan, a woman from Olivehurst, California, who was arrested after crashing her car into a tree…while having sex with an underage co-worker.</p><p>Carnahan is in a whole heap of trouble for the incident. According to KNEWZ, she "faces counts of having sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under the age of 18 and oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, as well as sending harmful matter to a minor and threatening a witness." The name and nature of the workplace and the exact age of her boy toy have not been released.</p><p>Carnahan is currently being held in jail on $100K bond. Somehow, we’re guessing whatever job she used to have isn’t shelling out enough for her to pay that – and chances are, her illegal lover probably isn’t coming to her rescue anytime soon.</p><p>Let this be a lesson, kids: next time you want to boink with anyone – inappropriate co-worker or otherwise – do so on dry land or somewhere you won’t inadvertently end up crashing into a tree. enforcement, legal news, news, police, police officers, prison, ridiculous news, strange news, weird news" 