Meanwhile in America: One Obvious State Is Giving Away Free Guns to the Vaccinated, Trading One Safety Issue For Another

Photo: Yves Adams (Getty Images)

For many people, getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a no-brainer. They were tired of being stuck at home and jumped at the chance to return to some semblance of normalcy. They understood the risks, but the positives outweighed the negatives. For others, the thought of receiving a free donut, beer, or gift card after their vaccination was enough to push them in that direction. But some folks in West Virginia are requiring a little more ammunition (literally) to get their shots.

That’s because, in an effort to get its vaccination numbers up, the state will put vaccinated citizens’ names into a drawing to receive free guns. Yes, you read that right. To get more people vaccinated, West Virginia is going to hand out free guns to some of the people who get poked.

With a lottery taking place between June 20 and Aug. 4, everyone in the state who’s been vaccinated has the chance to win one of five custom-designed hunting shotguns and five custom-designed hunting rifles. But, while guns are taking center stage in this story, the state is also giving away custom-designed trucks, five lifetime fishing and hunting licenses, and free trips to state parks. In a state that’s well-known as an outdoorsman’s paradise, these perks should come as no surprise.

If the thought of getting a free gun, truck, or fishing license isn’t enough for you, West Virginia is also giving away $1 million every week and two four-year college scholarships.

It’s obvious that these incentives are designed to help increase the state’s lagging numbers. Currently, only a little more than 34% of the population is vaccinated, making it one of the least vaccinated states in the country.