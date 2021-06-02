Boomers Fight Back With ‘Geriatric Millennial’ Tag That Sparks Twitter Warfare (But We Can All Agree Everyone On Twitter Is Old, Right?)

When people have too much time on their hands, they tend to create new labels for things that don’t need them. The most recent addition to the big book of useless definitions is the term “Geriatric Millennial.”

While the label conjures images of aging hipsters with crooked backs and long white beards, it’s really a convoluted way of categorizing people born in the early ’80s. These exotic natives of the dark ages, born before the internet, basically witnessed the invention of fire and so straddle the digital-analog divide like cyber cowboys wearing wild stallions for shoes (with arch support insoles, of course).

But complimentary as the term may be (it’s not) it has offended lots of people on Twitter (as everything does). One side argued that the merits of the classification illustrate why aging Millennials should hold key positions of power within a corporate hierarchy, while the other side threatened to shoot everyone into the sun with a giant cannon.

The author behind the term, Erica Dhawan, is actually a Geriatric Millennial herself. Yet for being a master of communication and one of the top 50 thinkers of her dementia-riddled age group (according to Oprah) she really could have thought of a better name for the kids who grew up playing Nintendo, wandering about the world with no cell phones or porn, and inexpediently conjured the internet from a carboard-box-like Macintosh using AOL.

We think instead of using the word “geriatric” which refers to old people needing special care, a more suitable label might have been “Anal Digit Millennials” (a lovely portmanteau of analog-digital) or “The Greatest Generation of All Time Who Never Wants To Fight A War And Knows How To Use A Computer”.

But we digress. The backlash for this unwanted new designation has been swift and brutal and hilarious. Because hell hath no fury like Geriatric Millennials scorned. Check out all the best Twitter vitriol early-’80s babies could fling with their withered arms below, then watch as they lay down on the sidewalk to take a nap.

Cover Photo: Halfpoint (Getty Images)

Learned this morning I am called a geriatric millennial I think they meant a vibrant THRIVING skeleton — Henry Zebrowski (@HenryLovesYou) May 14, 2021

folks kept insisting '80-'85ers were Millenials and we fought y'all on that but ultimately just gave up on caring and stopped fighting the term and now this is how you repay us https://t.co/ETvpDRoBFA — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 14, 2021

"Older people are often susceptible to financial scams targeting their assets. Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about this with elder millennials, as they have no assets."https://t.co/3YOQ4NDPvt — Timothy McSweeney (@mcsweeneys) May 21, 2021

Geriatric??? Get off my lawn. https://t.co/Pp6Vq8c7gB — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 14, 2021

media: millennials are literal babies

millennials: uhh we're adults actually

media: millennials are older than dirt https://t.co/12jInUoAfv — Reki (Swimsuit Ver.) (@pup_hime) May 14, 2021

shout out to everyone born between 1980 to 1985, you’ve been Gen X, Gen Y, a millennial, the Oregon trail generation, a xennial, an elder millennia, and now a *checks notes* geriatric millennial — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) May 14, 2021

We are the Oregon Trail Generation, and if you don't address us by our formal title we WILL let you die of dysentery. https://t.co/Mdag6eli8o — Doctor B (@TheeDoctorB) May 14, 2021

Me, as a Gen-Xer, observing the “geriatric millennial” discourse: pic.twitter.com/x5Hs0KESsU — Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) May 14, 2021

"Geriatric millennial" actually resonates with me very much. Like that's *exactly* how I feel. — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) May 14, 2021

as a geriatric millennial i would like to get a discount at the movies — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 14, 2021

The way I'm lathering this lidocaine all over my knees… Peak geriatric millennial. PEAK. pic.twitter.com/uRfyVNbMMm — Dani 'Big Tituba Energy' Mose (@danimosestellar) May 25, 2021

Blessed and honoured to be considered a Geriatric Millennial. pic.twitter.com/WLOePHCysw — Polis 🦊 Πόλυς (@PolisLoizou) May 14, 2021

I personally plan on having a geriatric millennial summer. Brunches, day drinking, and home by 8pm to watch murder documentaries before bed at 9. — Ohstephco (@ohstephco1) May 24, 2021

From one geriatric millennial to another, here’s to enjoying our golden years together, @danshipper 👴🏻👴🏻 https://t.co/9cwa1M1hua pic.twitter.com/pZ4KvwHPf3 — Nathan Baschez (@nbashaw) May 23, 2021

Geriatric Millennial Falcon pic.twitter.com/KAmEF3a6c1 — Baz McAlister (@bazmcalister) May 20, 2021

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.