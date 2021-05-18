Holy Irony: Fastest Car in World Wrecked While Riding on Bed of Truck, We Laughed at This While Sneezing and Threw Out Our Back

How do we know the universe has a wicked sense of humor? Just look at what happened to the fastest car in the world, a specially designed supercar that got into a huge smash-up for all the wrong reasons.

When you hear the words “fastest car” and “wrecked” you immediately picture a 300 mph crash and burn, replete with fireballs, twisted metal, and limbs flying into the air. But the SSC Tuatara, which has an estimated top speed of 331 mph, got into a wreck in the most unheroic way possible: By falling off the back of a truck.

The supercar, in the midst of defending its controversial land speed record, was all set to take the speed track at Florida’s Space Shuttle Landing Facility. But first, it needed to travel cross-country before starting her engine at the famed landing strip.

That’s when a hilarious gust of wind on a remote highway just south of Salt Lake City knocked over the truck carrying the Tuatara. Composed of ultra-light aerospace-grade titanium and aluminum, the Tuatara was built for speed, not impact. As you can imagine, a tumble on the interstate didn’t do the car any favors.

Luckily, the accident is just a speed bump on the road to breaking the production car speed record held by the Bugatti Chiron. The car’s owner Jerrod Shelby (no relation to Carroll) said the supercar, valued at $1.9 million, will be up and running again in no time. As for our dear sciatica, which we threw out from laughing too hard, that’s a different story.

Cover Photo: Sjo (Getty Images)

