Meanwhile in Albania: Real-Life Spiderman Jumps Through Car Window, Stops Driver Plowing Through Vaccine Site Crowd (Video)

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they prefer streetwear. While we’re more comfortable watching superheroes strut their stuff from a safe and popcorn-filled distance, others are ready to leap into action at a moment’s notice. This was the case in Skanderbeg Square after one lone hero risked life and limb to save a crowd gathered at one of Albania’s largest Covid-19 vaccine sites.

It was mid-afternoon when a silver compact sped onto the pedestrian-only square filled with citizens awaiting vaccination in the hot sun. With the engine throttling, people scurried out of the way of the runaway car, narrowly escaping certain doom as the driver swerved toward the medical tents. When a few bystanders tried to corral the car, the driver became more erratic, executing a series of dangerous reverse donuts á la the Green Goblin. That’s when a real-life spiderman decided to take action.

Timing his jump perfectly, the unknown hero sprinted toward the Goblin Glider and leaped through the open driver’s side window, delivering a double-heel kick to the driver’s face. His acrobatic charge knocked the driver off balance, allowing the crowd to drag the assailant from the stalled vehicle and detain him until authorities arrived.

It’s not clear whether the attack had anything to do with anti-vax sentiments, but local police are pretty sure the driver was under the influence of drugs at the time (you think?). As for the young hero who saved untold lives, his identity has yet to be released, but we wouldn’t be surprised if his name happens to be Peter.

Check out the video below, then ask yourself this: Next time a drugged-out wacko tries to plow through a crowd of innocent pedestrians, will you be the person filming the incident from afar or the one jumping through the car window? Hey, we’re not judging, just wondering how much popcorn we’ll have to share with other lookie-loos.

Cover Photo: OrangeDukeProductions (Getty Images)

1/12 Woman Joins OnlyFans After Boyfriend Calls Her Unattractive, Makes $45K a Month (Getting Rich Is the Best Revenge) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better Click here for more weird news. Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)



3/12 Penises Are Getting Smaller Due to Pollution, Study Says ‘Yeah That Excuse Should Work Awhile For Ya’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/12 Naked Woman Pulled From Sewer After Being Trapped 3 Weeks, Some People Will Do Anything For a Vacation These Days Click here for more weird news. Photo: DELRAYBEACHFIRERESCUE/FACEBOOK



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mother and Daughter Rig Homecoming Queen Election, That’s Going to Make For Some Awkward Yearbook Messages Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)



7/12 15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese Click here for more weird news. Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

8/12 The Matt Gaetz Guide to Acing Your Sexual Misconduct Quiz While Looking Like a Groundhog Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano Click here for more weird news. Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Vegas: Model Brain-Damaged After Eating Pretzel Awarded $29.5 Million (But Did the Prosecutor Check to See If She Wasn’t Damaged the Evening Prior?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Beck Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/12 Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating Click here for more weird news. Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

12/12 The Mandatory Guide to the Downward Spiral of Trump’s New Gig Life Click here for more weird news. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.