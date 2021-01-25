Meanwhile in Chicago: COVID-Fearing Man Lived in Airport For 3 Months, Clearly Auditioning For ‘The Terminal’ Sequel

By now, we all know the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19 is to stay home. If you must go out, one of the worst places to hang out is the airport, what with all the comings and goings and lack of fresh air, much less the inconsistent enforcement of mask-wearing. But one man camped out at a secure area of Chicago’s O’Hare airport for three months undetected – all because he was afraid of getting sick.

His name is Aditya Singh, and he’s from California. On Oct. 19, he arrived in the Windy City from Los Angeles…and decided to stay? He was eventually found, wearing a security badge that had been reported stolen on Oct. 26, by two airport workers. At his hearing, he said he was “scared to go home due to COVID.” He also claims to have found, not stolen, the badge. (Uh-huh. OK.)

Regardless, he now faces charges of criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and theft. His bail is set at $1,000 and he has been banned from the airport.

How exactly Singh spent his time at O’Hare between Oct. 19 and January is unclear, but we’re sure the writers of the Tom Hanks film The Terminal, in which an international tourist gets stuck indefinitely at JFK due to political issues, could think up something brilliant. That movie is begging for a sequel; just add a Catherine Zeta-Jones-level love interest, a raging pandemic and bam! Instant Hollywood classic. Maybe Singh can sell his story from his future jail cell…which may or may not be cushier than living at the airport.

Cover Photo: New York Post

