Kayakers Get Ride of Their Lives After Ending Up in Mouth of Humpback, Sounds Like a Whale of a Time

Kayaking is a fun, virtually stress-free outdoor activity. It’s a great way to spend time on a body of water, discovering places you might never see on foot or on the shore. It’s not cheap (a good kayak can set you back hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars), but it’s well worth the price if you enjoy spending time outdoors, paddling around lakes, streams, and the ocean. It’s not an activity where you assume you’ll be gulped up by a humpback whale while you’re enjoying a casual day on the water, but that’s exactly what happened recently off the coast of Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County, California.

A pair of Kayakers named Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were spending a nice day whale watching on kayaks on Monday when, out of nowhere, a humpback whale surfaced from directly beneath their boats with its mouth wide open. Unaware of the two kayakers, the whale was attempting to eat a large school of fish.

Luckily, they didn’t end up like a Decemberists song or Pinocchio in the belly of the whale. The duo was pulled below the water though, before bobbing back to the surface capsized. Luckily, they escaped unharmed and it was all caught on video to prove that this crazy story actually happened.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They flipped their kayaks over and made their way back to the shore. We don’t know how shaken up they were at the time, but we can assume they’ll look at the casual activity of kayaking a little differently in the future.

Photo: Linus Strandholm / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.