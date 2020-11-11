Fun / Weird News

Kayakers Get Ride of Their Lives After Ending Up in Mouth of Humpback, Sounds Like a Whale of a Time

by Christopher Osburn

Kayaking is a fun, virtually stress-free outdoor activity. It’s a great way to spend time on a body of water, discovering places you might never see on foot or on the shore. It’s not cheap (a good kayak can set you back hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars), but it’s well worth the price if you enjoy spending time outdoors, paddling around lakes, streams, and the ocean. It’s not an activity where you assume you’ll be gulped up by a humpback whale while you’re enjoying a casual day on the water, but that’s exactly what happened recently off the coast of Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County, California.

A pair of Kayakers named Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were spending a nice day whale watching on kayaks on Monday when, out of nowhere, a humpback whale surfaced from directly beneath their boats with its mouth wide open. Unaware of the two kayakers, the whale was attempting to eat a large school of fish.

Luckily, they didn’t end up like a Decemberists song or Pinocchio in the belly of the whale. The duo was pulled below the water though, before bobbing back to the surface capsized. Luckily, they escaped unharmed and it was all caught on video to prove that this crazy story actually happened.

They flipped their kayaks over and made their way back to the shore. We don’t know how shaken up they were at the time, but we can assume they’ll look at the casual activity of kayaking a little differently in the future.

