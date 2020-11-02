Fun / Weird News

Meanwhile in Florida: Man Stabbed After Dance Off, Proof of Why You Should Never Bring a Knife to a Dance Fight

by Nick Perkins

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times — you should never, ever, bring a knife to a dance fight. You’d think this would be obvious, but it seems like two men in Florida must have missed the memo. According to a recent police report, a Florida man named Terrence Williams was walking arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, when they came across a man pushing a shopping cart. Words were exchanged, feelings were hurt, and gauntlets were laid down.

After some tense arguments, Williams challenged the man to a dance-off. They competed in what was said to be a heart-stopping battle but, when it was over, tensions were still high. The two men did not win each other’s begrudging respect and the art of dance did not resolve their dispute. Angry that he lost, the strange man took a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Williams, leaving him in a pool of his own blood. It’s like he totally missed the entire point of Michael Jackson’s “Bad.” Still, we can’t feel too bad for Williams. He survived the attack and, really, it’s his own fault for challenging the stranger to a dance battle. Those things can be vicious.

Cover Photo: Lionel Bonaventure (Getty Images)

