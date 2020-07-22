Meanwhile in Florida: Police Apprehend Kangaroo Peacefully Hopping Through Town

Now, more than ever, tensions are high among police and civilians. That’s why, when a kangaroo was caught just hoppin’ around a Florida town, most of us were quick to take the side of the marsupial.

Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were recently hopping mad because reports came flooding in that a kangaroo was gallivanting around town. Police were called to the area before the marsupial could bounce, and they were able to apprehend it without further incident. Video of the “arrest” shows officers placing ‘roo in a squad car, because what else would they do with it? Nobody quite knows how the kangaroo actually managed to end up in the area, but it was “escorted” to the South Florida Wildlife Center, whereupon the saddest picture to have ever been taken was shot. The photo shows Mr. Roo clinging to the steel cell bars, demanding their phone call. It cannot be confirmed if the accused called Pooh or Tigger to post bail.

Cover Photo: Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Minnesota Police Using Drones to Catch Topless Sunbathers, Things Finally Sounding Back to Normal Old familiar places:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.