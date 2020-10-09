Newman! ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Goes Postal in New PSA Encouraging Voter Participation by Mail

Newman was the mailman Seinfeld fans all loved to hate. But now, the sneaky, often irate character has redeemed himself…by going postal in a PSA.

Appearing in a USPS uniform and face mask, actor Wayne Knight reprised his role as the irritating antagonist to encourage Americans to vote by mail. Despite President Trump and his newly appointed postmaster general’s attempts to tinker with mail-in ballots, Newman reassures the public that, “The only person who can slow down the mail is the mailman!”

In the soon-to-be-viral video, Newman enumerates Trump’s totally transparent tactics, like shortening mail carriers’ hours, removing mailboxes, and decommissioning sorting machines, all in an effort to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

But Newman reassured voters that we can trust that his “brothers and sisters in blue” will get your ballot where it needs to be in time to get counted. After all, “When the mail stops, the world stops!”

Still, it bears repeating: vote in person early or, if you’re voting by mail, request your ballot ASAP and mail it immediately after filling it out. There’s no room for procrastinators in this monumentally important presidential election – because this is not a show about nothing; it’s real life, where election integrity is everything.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.