Pelosi

Man Defecates Outside Nancy Pelosi’s Home, The Most Peaceful of Protests

by Mandatory Editors

When you think of a peaceful protest, you probably envision a meditative sit-in, a bunch of hippies singing “Kumbaya,” or people parading with protest signs. That’s because your mind isn’t as dirty as a certain YouTube star who defecated on Nancy Pelosi’s driveway in a so-called peaceful protest.

A 28-year-old who goes by the name “Mando” or “Armando” filmed himself taking a dump on the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives’ San Francisco property. (Which requires both balls and dexterity, we’ll admit.) Titled “Poopalosi,” the video was supposed to raise awareness about the lack of resources for those living on the streets, especially during coronavirus, when public restroom access is virtually non-existent. Meanwhile, wealthy politicos like Pelosi are able to go on with their regular lives, like getting highly-publicized haircuts.

“I’d been hunting for a toilet all week, and the joke came up in the comments on one of my streams that ‘Hey, you should take a crap at Pelosi’s house,’” Mando told the New York Post. “Everyone was enjoying the idea of it, and eventually I just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

He found Pelosi’s house, set up his camera, squatted down in her driveway and dropped a deuce. He signed off on the video with, “That was for President Trump.” (Though it’s unclear what Trump has done for anyone, much less homeless people, lately.)

Mando was detained by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department and apologized to Pelosi on Twitter, saying, “@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position.”

Mando, who claims he’s “not very political,” said his stunt was supposed to be satire. We say he’s full of shit.

