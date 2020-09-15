Man Defecates Outside Nancy Pelosi’s Home, The Most Peaceful of Protests

When you think of a peaceful protest, you probably envision a meditative sit-in, a bunch of hippies singing “Kumbaya,” or people parading with protest signs. That’s because your mind isn’t as dirty as a certain YouTube star who defecated on Nancy Pelosi’s driveway in a so-called peaceful protest.

A 28-year-old who goes by the name “Mando” or “Armando” filmed himself taking a dump on the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives’ San Francisco property. (Which requires both balls and dexterity, we’ll admit.) Titled “Poopalosi,” the video was supposed to raise awareness about the lack of resources for those living on the streets, especially during coronavirus, when public restroom access is virtually non-existent. Meanwhile, wealthy politicos like Pelosi are able to go on with their regular lives, like getting highly-publicized haircuts.

“I’d been hunting for a toilet all week, and the joke came up in the comments on one of my streams that ‘Hey, you should take a crap at Pelosi’s house,’” Mando told the New York Post. “Everyone was enjoying the idea of it, and eventually I just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

He found Pelosi’s house, set up his camera, squatted down in her driveway and dropped a deuce. He signed off on the video with, “That was for President Trump.” (Though it’s unclear what Trump has done for anyone, much less homeless people, lately.)

Mando was detained by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department and apologized to Pelosi on Twitter, saying, “@SpeakerPelosi I know you may not ever see this but I want you to know, I meant no foul harm yesterday when I did what I did. I’m not proud of it at all and I just would like for you to know that. I have no ill will against you or anyone in an elected officials position.”

Mando, who claims he’s “not very political,” said his stunt was supposed to be satire. We say he’s full of shit.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.