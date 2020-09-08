The Funniest Tweets About Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rumored Poop Fetish

Hey, we all have our own sexual peccadilloes. If we’re lucky, they stay between us and our partners. We definitely wouldn’t want social media to get ahold of them. Well, Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, is not a lucky guy. Twitter went insane today over rumors about how he likes to play — not on the field but in the bedroom.

Slim Danger (aka OBJ’s baby mama) recently appeared on the No Jumper Podcast, where she disclosed that Chief Keefe “loves to be shitted on.” She continued with a story about how he flew her out to see him, even when she admitted she couldn’t crap on demand: “He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, ‘Make sure you don’t have any underwear, don’t take a shower for twenty-four hours.’ I’m like, damn, what the fuck are you on? This is how I got flown out. He was like, ‘Take a picture of you shitting.’ I was like, alright, fuck, I can do that. I took a whole video, bitch! What you want? I sent it and, in maybe two hours, I was in Houston.”

Odell likes to do what Na I don’t believe this woman. can’t be true pic.twitter.com/rndfbLhbFW — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) September 8, 2020

We hope for Beckham’s sake that this isn’t the straight poop but instead just a little girl talk gone too far. But in the meantime, we’re, um, eating this shit up. These are the funniest tweets about OBJ’s alleged scat fetish.

you’re going to see Odell Beckham trending. you’re going to want to click and find out why. i am here telling you not to. you will ignore my advice. you will come back and tell me you should’ve listened — eli? no. elus (@jazz_inmypants) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham: “Would you like a drink?” IG Model: “Sure” OBJ: “Be right back.” pic.twitter.com/vouBDBaQgH — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham, Jr. perhaps responding to the internet rumors from overnight? Well played if so pic.twitter.com/m5L81LlMbN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2020

When the boys are in the locker room and Odell says “it’s time for that morning shit” pic.twitter.com/Zkoh2pZeCa — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 8, 2020

Her: Im finna use the bathroom

Odell Beckham Jr.: pic.twitter.com/4S6GKJKsDs — hoesay (@goyard_jose) September 8, 2020

“Babe I got us Taco Bell” Odell: pic.twitter.com/g9WuyvpNhB — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham, Jr. perhaps responding to the internet rumors from overnight? Well played if so pic.twitter.com/m5L81LlMbN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2020

odell when she stops taking her laxitives pic.twitter.com/gZCa0Mkwc8 — Happy Nuggets Fan Patrick (@patrickadawson1) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr when he wakes up and sees why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/rteVdVAXU5 — Ella Fitzgerald Beckham Jr. (@cxrodge2) September 8, 2020

Odell when he sees his girl go to the bathroom instead of the bedroom pic.twitter.com/jas5MfKcrH — noriega (@TheLouBron) September 8, 2020

Odell: you coming over tonight?

Gf: idk babe I got the bubble guts

Odell: pic.twitter.com/P1vaxj2PSp — Dre (@dre_day97) September 8, 2020

I never thought of Odell Beckham as a number 2 receiver but here we are — rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) September 8, 2020

Odell’s gonna catch a lot of shit if these rumors are true pic.twitter.com/fVEA5khCj1 — (@mldiffley) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham getting ready to check Twitter this morning pic.twitter.com/PpiWiMkjOj — THRILLHOUSE (@dqwinny) September 8, 2020

Look…I dont want to dump on Odell any more than he already has been…. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 8, 2020

Odell Beckham thinking about poop: pic.twitter.com/2dec9JFGiZ — Andrew Cicere (@andrew_cicere) September 8, 2020

Odell when his girl taking a shit: pic.twitter.com/E8Rf1dYTjT — DWRLD (@DortWRLD) September 8, 2020

Cover Photo: Diamond Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.