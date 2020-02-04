The Freaky States of America: A Fetish Map of the USA

It’s no secret that Americans like to get their freak on. As we’ve seen in PornHub stats, people in the USA have some fascinating sexual predilections. But if you thought BDSM was the extent of fetishes, you haven’t been paying attention. A new study by Future Method examined the most-Googled fetishes by state, and what it found will definitely surprise you. From arousing apparel to inserting inanimate objects in the most sensitive of nether regions, what gets people off is as unique as it is astounding. We’ve rounded up the most shocking and popular erotic obsessions from across the country and included the study’s map so you can find out what’s hot in your home state. These freaky fetishes will either inspire you to explore new sexual frontiers or make you appreciate your vanilla sex life in a whole new way.

1/11 Armpits Something smells...sexy? Apparently for residents of Indiana and Nevada, armpits are the sexiest body part. We suppose we can see why...they get slick and sweaty and can, um, clamp down on other body parts. Plus, they make funny noises! What's not to love?

2/11 Balloons We don't know who hurt you in your childhood, but now it's manifesting as a balloon fetish, especially in Virginia. Whether these freaky people get off on the sound of a balloon popping (or just the threat of a potential pop), enjoy inflating or straddling inflated balloons, or make pornographic balloon animals, this fetish is not child's play.

3/11 Chastity Belts Anticipation is half the fun, at least for chastity belt fetishists in New Mexico. This Victorian-era garment is often used in BDSM play, whereby the submissive belts up to prevent orgasm, masturbation, and/or receiving oral sex. Often, the dominant half of the pair will play "keyholder" and control whether or not the sub gets to experience pleasure. Sounds like a bum deal to us if you're the sub, but whatever tickles your fancy, people!

4/11 Edge Play You know Minnesota is ice-cold, but did you also know its residents are frigid? Or at least they pretend to be in bed. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is into edge play, or the practice of coming close to orgasm without actually getting there. It's said that the longer you delay orgasm, the stronger it is. But who has the time for this ridiculous form of self-denial? If we didn't want to come, we'd do anything other than have sex, thanks.



5/11 Humiliation Isn't life humiliating enough? Not for Michiganders, who like to infuse their sex acts with a heavy dose shame. Name-calling, verbal insults, and getting spit on are all examples of humiliation in action. This fetish often overlaps with other fetishes in practices like cuckolding or foot play.

6/11 Used Underwear There's used underwear and then there's used underwear, are we right? We're not clear on how "used" or whose underwear we're talking about here, but Missouri and Oregon are Googling used underwear like it's going out of style. Here's hoping their unmentionables of choice are sexy-smelling and not streaked with skid marks.

7/11 Sounding Hold onto your willies for this one. Sounding is a medical play fetish (*shiver*) that involves inserting a steel rod into the urethra. Just the thought of "cock-stuffing" makes us want to pass out, but some people, especially in New Hampshire, derive pleasure from this. Pass the Novocain, please.

8/11 Sports Gear This fetish is gaining followers faster than fantasy football. People in Kansas, Mississippi and Wisconsin are into this costume-based arousal strategy that incorporates wearing everything from jock straps and shoulder pads to uniforms and sneakers during sex. Game on!



9/11 Wax Play Californians must like to play with fire (and have a high tolerance for pain) because wax play, which involves dripping hot wax anywhere on the body, is the most-searched fetish in the Golden State. Before you try this at home, however, consider purchasing a specialty candle from a sex store so your partner doesn't ended up scalded -- and don't forget to extinguish the candles when you're done. Burning down the house indeed!

10/11 Yoni Egg Blame Gwyneth Paltrow for this one. The Goop founder made yoni eggs a household name (and bestselling item) though there's no scientific evidence to back up their healing powers. Still, many women swear by the heavy jade, rose quartz, and black obsidian eggs that are inserted into the vagina to help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Of course someone (probably from Alabama, where this fetish thrives), thought to just leave their Yoni egg in during sex. Now it's a thing. If your partner has a roomy vagina, why not try packing it full of these gems? It's supposed to do wonders for the energetic qualities of your sex life (if you believe in such things), imbuing the act with deep connection (rose quartz) or throw-down urgency (black obsidian).

11/11 Fetish Map Image: Future Method

