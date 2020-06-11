The Most Cleverly Powerful Protest Signs You Could Never Come Up With

There are a lot of good things that happen at protests: meeting new friends, finding solidarity, making an impact, inspiring change. But perhaps the best part of protests are the signs. People concoct attention-grabbing phrases that not only bring a smile to your face but leave an impression you’ll never forget. As demonstrations spread all over the world in support of Black Lives Matter and in honor of George Floyd and other people of color killed by police, protesters’ wordplay has never been better. We’ve rounded up the most cleverly powerful protest signs you could never come up with.

