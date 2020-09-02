17-Year-Old Kenosha Killer Kid Was at a Trump Rally in January, Maybe the Greatest Coincidence in US History

This may surprise you because it certainly surprised us. But did you know that Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old shooter of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was a Trump supporter?

We know — shocking. But videos have circulated (including one from Rittenhouse’s own TikTok page) that show the kid sitting front row at a Trump Rally in Des Moines, Iowa back in January of this year. After a brief scouring of his social media pages, we’ve also found out that he supports the Blue Lives Matter campaign, has multiple guns (even though he is a minor so it’s, ya know, illegal) and was a lifeguard at the local YMCA, which is ironic in a tragic sort of way. Oh, and he allegedly punched a girl multiple times in the head. In short, he sounds like every other Trump supporter.

But it was this Trump supporter, in particular, who decided to take the law into his own hands. Rittenhouse descended on Kenosha, Wisconsin one night during a protest regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He put his hat on backwards, pulled up his big boy pants, got his gun that absolutely was not a phallic symbol of his own tiny masculinity, and decided to seek out his prey. Rittenhouse shot three protesters that night, killing two of them. He was arrested and charged with six separate criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. His lawyer is claiming it was “self-defense” but it’s hard to argue self-defense when the young man deliberately strapped a gun to his back and repeatedly pointed it at people for hours on end.

We’re not saying he was looking for a fight (because he clearly doesn’t even know how to fight), but we’re not buying the self-defense rhetoric. Rittenhouse is a little bitch, that’s all. He shot people because it made him feel tough, but also because the words and actions of President Trump made him think it was OK. Luckily, people were there to film it, otherwise it might have gotten swept under the rug. Rittenhouse is a thug. He’s a coward. He’s a predator and he is everything wrong with the Trump campaign. It’s not about political sides or being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about human decency and Rittenhouse, like his president, has none.

Because they have so much in common, we knew it wouldn’t be long before Trump commented on the issue. Though his campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh put out a statement that said “President Trump has repeatedly and consistently condemned all forms of violence and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness. This individual had nothing to do with our campaign and we fully support our fantastic law enforcement for their swift action in this case,” Trump just couldn’t resist adding fuel to this already out-of-control fire that he, himself, started.

Buying into the whole self-defense theory, Trump stated that “he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed.” So, yes, Trump is now defending the actions of a murderer who was in illegal possession of a firearm and used said firearm to shoot three people because he wanted to be a hero. He is not. This guy is everything heroes stand against and we hope, for his sake and the sake of the country, that justice is served the right way.

Oh, after one more glance at his TikTok page, we noticed that his bio read: “Bruh I’m just tryna be famous, Trump 2020, Blue Lives Matter.”

Well guess what, hotshot? You’re famous. Enjoy it.

Cover Photo: Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP

