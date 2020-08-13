The Donald Trump Playlist to Inappropriate Songs to Rock During Deadly Pandemics

Donald Trump doesn’t do subtlety – or nuance. So the news that at a recent appearance at an Ohio washing machine factory, his playlist included Guns N’ Roses’ cover of Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Live and Let Die” doesn’t surprise us at all. In fact, we’d expect nothing less, given that the president was unforgivably slow to respond to the threat of coronavirus and has bungled every opportunity to slow the spread of the disease, which has now killed 163,000 people in the U.S. and is on track for a December 2020 death toll of 300,000. Given those stats, “Live and Let Die” is the perfect anthem for Trump; it pretty much sums up his entire approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of President Trump’s unprecedented heartlessness, we’ve created The Donald Trump Playlist to Inappropriate Songs to Rock During Deadly Pandemics. Play these tone-deaf tunes loud and hope you get to live another day.

Cover Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

