The Funniest Tweets About Trump’s ‘Frorida’ Flub
Typos happen. Especially on Twitter when you’re tapping out a short missive in a burst of rage. Ah, but there is no excuse for President Trump’s latest F-up, otherwise known as “Frorida,” which was trending at No. 1 on Twitter this morning. (He has since deleted the tweet – a first ever?)
It appears the man otherwise known as the person voting Americans trust with the nuclear warhead button can’t spell the name of his home state. And no, it wasn’t because he touched the wrong key. “L” and “R” are on opposite sides of the keyboard. Of course his fellow tweeters (who can spell just fine, thank you very much) had a field day – and we are here to round up the cleverest of comments. These are the funniest tweets about Trump’s “Frorida” flub.
On trump tweeting "Frorida":
R isn't even on the same side of the keyboard that L is.
trump posted that tweet an hour ago, and it's still there in all its illiterate glory.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020
Hey Spanky, where's "Frorida?"
Is that next to "Glorgia" and "Arabama?"
Why are you so BAD at this?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 3, 2020
If Frorida is trending,
and you don't need to check why,
you might have a dumb president.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 3, 2020
*Looks to see why Frorida is trending*
Lmao it’s too early for this nonsense pic.twitter.com/VPB5t555rz
— Anthony Krigbaum (@AnthonyKrigbaum) August 3, 2020
The “massive frorida crowd” pic.twitter.com/J3USS0EBqF
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 3, 2020
Frorida: Tre Srunshine Srate. pic.twitter.com/1D3Lbz7Hbv
— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 3, 2020
#Frorida. The Dumshine State where #FroridaMen proclaim their suxcess!#MattGaetzIsATool #ImpeachDeSantis #DumbDonald pic.twitter.com/0Nw7U2yhg9
— Confunctionist (@confunctionist) August 3, 2020
I don’t know about “ Frorida”, but here’s the scene from your visit to Texas. pic.twitter.com/Q3hTeafzMQ
— MaryLouHopscotch🆘 (@mlouhop) August 3, 2020
PS/ Also just need to underscore that this is a misspelling of his *home state* that he had to wrestle with and overcome his phone's built-in autocorrect to achieve
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 3, 2020
Ri don't know where frorida ris shaggy pic.twitter.com/sDxI8fBYyl
— Peter Garbacz (@PeterGarbacz) August 3, 2020
GODDAMN, if anyone needs to go back to school, it's you.
Since you are a "resident" of Florida (Frorida), you should head back to one of their elementary schools. I'm sure it's safe. pic.twitter.com/fn0pHDysBL
— MissVitriolic (@MissVitriolic) August 3, 2020
Frorida isn't a place, it's a state of covfefe. pic.twitter.com/BWQCOzxeer
— GSV Angry Prole (@KAlmsivi) August 3, 2020
Before Lou Bega Mambo Number 5, there had to be a Mambo Number 4
A little bit of Frorida in my life
A little bit of Nambia by my side
A little bit of Sfinland’s all I need
A little bit of Ukrain what I see
A little bit Tanzaynia in the sun
A little Venenwella all night long pic.twitter.com/XWxFrmPgU7
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 3, 2020
I'm old enough to remember when the President of the United States could spell the state in which he claimed residence. #Frorida
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 3, 2020
Greetings from Frorida! 😸 pic.twitter.com/f9hFjOHEnT
— Hondo Resists – Antifa Supersoldier (@HondoResists) August 3, 2020
Poor #TrumpIsUnwell He thinks he's in Frorida and he's seeing double…or more. pic.twitter.com/6Xen47xdqC
— ShirtyandSniffy (@ShirtyandSniffy) August 3, 2020
https://twitter.com/johnkingaustin/status/1290340571446296577?s=20
Frorida is my fravorite Lord of The Rings character. #Frorida
— Lizz "Disgusting, F**king bitch" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) August 3, 2020
Cover Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)
Save yourself: Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity
