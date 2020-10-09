Fun / Weird News
The Mandatory White House Handbook to Successful Contact Tracing of a Contagious Disease

by Mandatory Editors

President Trump may be playing off his coronavirus diagnosis as no big deal, but the number of people he has infected along the way is huge – and growing. The Washington Post has reported that the number of people in Trump’s circle who have tested positive for coronavirus is now greater than those infected in Taiwan. (Way to go! You actually accomplished something!)

While contract tracers have been trying to figure out who might be at risk of coronavirus due to contact with the most reckless president ever, according to the LA Times, “the White House is averse to contact tracing because it is not eager to reveal who has visited the White House — information that past administrations had made public.” (Stormy Daniels? Is that you?)

Contract tracers are probably banging their heads against the walls due to the futility of following in the tracks of the world’s biggest weasel, but that’s OK. We’ve got them covered. This is the Mandatory White House Handbook to Successful Contact Tracing of a Contagious Disease.

