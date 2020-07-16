Scientists Create Robot That Can Disinfect a Warehouse in 30 Minutes, Disinfecting Planet of Humans Next on To-Do List
If you’ve been in a grocery store lately, you’ve probably spotted mask-wearing workers tirelessly disinfecting surfaces in an attempt to keep COVID-19 at bay. For many, this has become a full-time job as they start at one end of a store and clean until they reach the other before repeating it all over and over again. This makes us wonder if there’s a better way. Well, thanks to MIT, there is and it’s probably not what you’re thinking. Unless what you’re thinking is a fairly terrifying UV-blasting robot that inevitably will decide to destroy the human race.
MIT designed the robot which has the ability to disinfect a 4,000 square-foot warehouse in a half-hour. They believe the technology could also be used to disinfect schools, hospitals, and grocery stores. This sounds well and good until you realize that this robot will probably get tired of working for humans and figure out a way to use its UV power for evil.
MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory collaborated with Ava Robotics to create a robot that shoots out UV-C light to disinfect surfaces while neutralizing COVID-19.
UV light is well known for its ability to kill bacteria and viruses. And since coronavirus can stay on some surfaces for days, this could be a really big deal. The main problem is that UV-C light is harmful to humans so if this autonomous robot becomes self-aware and realizes that it doesn’t have to do our silly tasks anymore and it can just destroy us and build more AI robots, we’re in big trouble. That’s another option.
Photo: Boston Globe (Getty Images)
People Are Throwing Coronavirus Parties in Alabama: First One to Get Sick Wins, and Everyone Loses
MORE NEWS:
1/12
I Won’t Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves Gym Over No Face Mask Policy
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
3/12
Jesus Christ! Savior Reportedly Cancels Second Coming, Says He’ll Try Again When Everyone Can Hold Hands During Songs Again
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: powerofforever (Getty Images)
4/12
Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
5/12
After 2 Weeks of Protests, White Man Says He Thinks He’s Starting to Get Rap Music
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Lizet Ocamp Twitter
6/12
Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Twitter
7/12
Hemingway Lookalike Contest Cancelled, Events Likely Included Heavyweight Drinking and Boxing Your Demons
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Martyn Goodacre (Getty Images)
8/12
Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @libpincher (Twitter)
9/12
Report: Foster Girlfriends Just Happy to Help Exes Find Their Forever Home
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Meiko Arquillos (Getty Images)
10/12
Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing ‘Finding Nemo’ Was Bigger Than ‘Space Jam’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Amber Joseph Twitter
11/12
Wisconsin Lawyer Arrested After Spitting in Black Teen’s Face at Protest, Expected to Represent Her Own Shitty Self
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool (Getty Images)