Continue to Stop the Spread With These COVID-Combatting Essentials

We said it in 2018, we said it in 2019, we definitely said it in 2020, and we’ll say it today: people are really, really, relentlessly gross. And, while you’re doing your part to get rid of COVID once and for all, others are, well, falling short of their duties to be decent humans. Don’t get caught cutting corners and do your best to stop the spread when you grab one or all of these pandemic essentials on sale now. Thanks for doing your part – seriously.

SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool

Look, we’re not saying your fingers are dirty, but we definitely just saw the guy in front of you sneeze into his hands and not do anything about it. Stop touching everything both during a pandemic and for, like, ever. Get The SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool for $14.99 (reg. $30).

FDA-Registered KN95 Face Masks

These masks are made with made of high-quality, non-woven fabric and have a 5-layer design that provides 95% filtration against yucky stuff, scientifically speaking. Get The FDA-Registered KN95 Face Masks for $26.99 (reg. $59).

Safe Guard Blue Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Need a little extra protection (for your hands)? A pair of these latex-free gloves should work. Get The Safe Guard Blue Nitrile Disposable Gloves for $24.95 (reg. $32).

Mobisan Mobile Plug-In UV Sanitizer Light

Here’s a sanitary game-changer: this is a sanitizer light that fits into any type-C charging port that many phones and tablets currently have. Get The Mobisan Mobile Plug-In UV Sanitizer Light for $29.99 (reg. $59).

Rockubot® Pocket-Size Mini UV-C Sterilizer

This wand kills 99% of germs on virtually anything, including electronics, door handles, and the dog (okay, maybe not that last one). Get The Rockubot® Pocket-Size Mini UV-C Sterilizer for $26.99 (reg. $49).

Bone Conduction Audio Mask

This mask serves a triple purpose: it protects using an ultra-fine filter, equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 technology for music/calls/navigation, and scares the crap out of the annoying neighborhood kids. Get The Bone Conduction Audio Mask for $84.95 (reg. $99).

KN95 Sports Training Mask

Need something to wear while you’re getting your sweat on in public? We highly suggest this mask – along with clothes, of course (naked workouts are more of an at-home activity). Get The KN95 Sports Training Mask for $14.99 (reg. $29).

Luminous 3D LED Mask

This mask lights up in seven different colors and five modes for up to 10 hours for those of us who are night runners and have sick, at-home raves. Get The Luminous 3D LED Mask for $24.95 (reg. $35).

STOGO All-Day Antimicrobial Gloves

Winter gloves are so last season, and self-cleaning gloves are all the rage in 2021. Get The STOGO All-Day Antimicrobial Gloves for $22.99.

STOGO Antimicrobial Masks: 2-Pack

These masks are made from recycled bottles, so you’re saving the planet while you save the planet. Get The STOGO Antimicrobial Masks: 2-Pack for $29.99.

UVLyzer UV-C Mobile Sanitizing Sticker

This isn’t your average Lisa Frank unicorn variety; this sticker kills bacteria and germs, protecting you from all kinds of viruses and bacteria. Get The UVLyzer UV-C Mobile Sanitizing Sticker for $69.99 (reg. $120).

Face Mask with Clear Window: 2-Pack

The best thing about wearing a mask? You get to hide your RBF. The worst thing about wearing a mask? Not being able to use your RBF. Show off those pearly whites (or don’t) while still being socially conscious with this mask. Get The Face Mask with Clear Window: 2-Pack for $16.95 (reg. $39).

100% Copper-Based Pouch Glove

This glove turns into itself into a little pouch for on-the-go bacterial protection. Get The 100% Copper-Based Pouch Glove for $36.99 (reg. $49).

Copper.Ion Mask

This mask is copper-infused, which means it kills 99.8% of bacteria – fast. Get The Copper.Ion Mask for $19.99 (reg. $25).

FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses

Those of us who are vision-impaired are really going through it these days. Help good ol’ four-eyes out and grab them a bottle of this spray that helps them see clearer while still protecting granny at the grocery store. Get The FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses for $12.99 (reg. $14).

Accushield Dual Protection Face Mask and Shield

A mask and a face shield, this duo is protection for your protection. Get The Accushield Dual Protection Face Mask and Shield for $27.99 (reg. $39).

Electric Respirator LED Fan Mask

This mask has a 2-speed fan cycle and a custom 4-layer filter to help you breathe easier and prevents all the moisture from building up from your onion breath from that fajitia you had for lunch. Get The Electric Respirator LED Fan Mask for $49.99 (reg. $139).

Ultramasx UltraOne™ Fan Mask with 4-Stage HEPA and Activated Carbon Filter

Another mask with a 2-speed electrically powered turbofan, this bad boy also features a 4-stage HEPA and activated carbon filter. In case you didn’t know, HEPA filters are what the airlines use, so they do some pretty heavy lifting. Get The Ultramasx UltraOne™ Fan Mask with 4-Stage HEPA and Activated Carbon Filter for $69.95 (reg. $89).

HALOLIFE Face Mask and 3 Nanofilters (Black)

This mask has a nanofilter that captures over 99% of airborne particulates and pathogens down to 0.1 microns (translation from nerd: this mask is super powerful at blocking germs) Get The HALOLIFE Face Mask and 3 Nanofilters (Black) for $32.95 (reg. $49).

VYZRTech Personal Air Purifying Shield

This shield has a 360-degree seal, a built-in air purifying system, and a fan. Also a perk, you get to live out your lifelong dream of being an astronaut. Get The VYZRTech Personal Air Purifying Shield for $329.99 (reg. $379).

idMASK 2.0: Airtight Respirator Mask

This bad boy is 99% airtight, meaning it lets out all the trapped air coming from your mouth safely and protects you from your anti-masker aunt’s sloppy kisses. Get The idMASK 2.0: Airtight Respirator Mask for $51.95 (reg. $59).

KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer

Throw your phone in this case and you can have a squeaky-clean screen in just 5 minutes (it can’t do anything about your browsing history, sorry). Get The KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer for $59.99 (reg. $79).

MaskFone: Smart Face Mask and Filter Bundle

This mask has a built-in microphone so you can take all of those work calls while you’re “at your desk”, aka walking your dog. Get The MaskFone: Smart Face Mask and Filter Bundle for $42.99 (reg. $49).

UVCcleans: World’s First UVC Mask Box

We know you’ve forgotten to wash your mask for months, don’t even lie. You’re not even gonna throw it in the wash today, even though we just reminded you. Skip the laundry and just stick it in this pocket mask box, which also doubles as a good way to keep tabs on it. Get The UVCcleans: World’s First UVC Mask Box for $32.99 (reg. $39).

UVMask: UV-C Air Purification Face Mask

This mask has sterile-vortex active purification, six-hour protection, total filtration in under 0.1 seconds, and has anti-fog protection for those of us that come with glasses. There is nothing this baby can’t do. Get The UVMask: UV-C Air Purification Face Mask for $124.95 (reg. $249).

