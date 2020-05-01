Britney Spears’ Workout So Hot, She Burned Down Her Gym
Britney Spears is too hot to handle. Yes, the pop star brings pure fire wherever she goes…or maybe that’s just to her home gym. You be the judge.
The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer recently posted a video to Instagram explaining that she burned down her home gym. Appearing in a black sports bra and some itty-bitty blue exercise shorts, the heavily eye-lined Spears admitted that she hadn’t been in her at-home workout space for almost six months because of a fire. “I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another,” she explained.
but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!
“It was an accident…but yes…I burnt it down,” she elaborated in the caption. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”
Though Spears is now left with “only” two pieces of equipment and a one-sided mirror gym (“lol”), she proceeded to take viewers through her workout, which consisted of a series of arm exercises and squats with hand weights, some unconventional yoga poses, and side planks. The routine didn’t look strenuous enough for spontaneous combustion, but the 38-year-old is definitely still packing heat.
