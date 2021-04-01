Fun / Weird News
marjorie taylor greene

The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Crossfit Video

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t be more obnoxious – or spread more dangerous misinformation – she drops a new tweet. Though this one came out on April Fools’ Day, it was no joke. It was a video featuring the Republican congresswoman from Georgia lifting weights and doing “pull-ups” Crossfit-style. The caption read: “This is my Covid protection [muscle emoji] #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain It’s time to #FireFauci”

Oh, dear. Where do we start? Because Greene is a Crossfit fanatic, you know the moves are haphazardly executed. Even if you could excuse those sorry excuses for pull-ups (which look more like she’s flailing), the notion that exercise can prevent coronavirus is asinine. Covid is an equal-opportunity attacker (though being obese does put you at higher risk for dying from it). Regardless, working up a sweat is no substitute for a vaccine. And fire Fauci? Give us a fucking break. He’s the one person consistently speaking sense and citing science during this godforsaken pandemic.

But don’t take our word for it. Just check out Twitter, where people who aren’t dumbbells knocked down Greene’s ridiculous assertions – with a hearty side of humor. These are the funniest tweet reactions to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Crossfit video.

Cover Photo: Twitter

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.