The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Crossfit Video

Just when you thought Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t be more obnoxious – or spread more dangerous misinformation – she drops a new tweet. Though this one came out on April Fools’ Day, it was no joke. It was a video featuring the Republican congresswoman from Georgia lifting weights and doing “pull-ups” Crossfit-style. The caption read: “This is my Covid protection [muscle emoji] #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain It’s time to #FireFauci”

Oh, dear. Where do we start? Because Greene is a Crossfit fanatic, you know the moves are haphazardly executed. Even if you could excuse those sorry excuses for pull-ups (which look more like she’s flailing), the notion that exercise can prevent coronavirus is asinine. Covid is an equal-opportunity attacker (though being obese does put you at higher risk for dying from it). Regardless, working up a sweat is no substitute for a vaccine. And fire Fauci? Give us a fucking break. He’s the one person consistently speaking sense and citing science during this godforsaken pandemic.

But don’t take our word for it. Just check out Twitter, where people who aren’t dumbbells knocked down Greene’s ridiculous assertions – with a hearty side of humor. These are the funniest tweet reactions to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Crossfit video.

Extended video of Marjorie Taylor Greene doing CrossFit pic.twitter.com/ME5VAeMKrj — Chandler Treon (@ChandlerT1457) April 1, 2021

marjorie taylor greene wont see your tweet making fun of her workout, but your crossfit friend who makes small children wait in line for the monkey bars because they’re using it for exercises that turn their joints into peanut butter will. and that’s worth it — MR PUFF (@rishipuff) April 1, 2021

I would rather have someone watch me fail to do a normal pull-up than succeed at a crossfit pull-up. — MaryAnn (@Bimb0Slice) April 1, 2021

For my april fools I going to tweet a video of myself doing mega-crossfit showing off my incredible upper body strength and say ‘this is my vaccine, Fire Fauci’ but I didn’t have time this year, so you’ll just have to imagine how in shape I am — Harry Brewis (Hbomberguy) (@Hbomberguy) April 1, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene pretends to be good at CrossFit, but she just posted a video of herself hanging from a pull-up bar, kicking her legs around like a child struggling in gym class… — Kyla In The Burgh (@KylaInTheBurgh) April 1, 2021

apologies if you’re into crossfit and follow me. i just think it’s cheaper to strap tnt to your knees and spine than to buy a month’s worth of crossfit membership — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) April 1, 2021

Bragging about CrossFit is one way to get people to socially distance — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 1, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the worst thing to happen to CrossFit since people who do CrossFit started posting about CrossFit on Facebook. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 1, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene doing crossfit like pic.twitter.com/754V6O5xRG — cesar (@jebaiting) April 1, 2021

Crossfit is the scientology of exercise — Daniel Koffler, MD (@dmkoffler) April 1, 2021

The least surprising thing about Marjorie Taylor Greene is that she does Crossfit. — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) April 1, 2021

When you ask push jerks and kipping pull ups to protect you from COVID pic.twitter.com/X4nRynDRKm — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) April 1, 2021

*youth pastor voice* Y’know who else did CrossFit… — (@rellortnocon) April 1, 2021

Dislocating your shoulders prevents COVID? https://t.co/QQ2Fdk7hQ9 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 1, 2021

