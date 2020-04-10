Fun / Weird News
Cuomo

Trending Britney Parody Perfectly Sums Up How Much We’re ‘Loving Cuomo’ Leading Our Quarantine

by Nick Perkins

People are handling this whole quarantine thing in a lot of different ways. Missy Modell is an Instagram superstar that, in her words, displays a “passion for music and social change.” It is on her IG account that she devotes ample time to both, and her most recent creation may just be her best yet.

Taking cues from Britney Spears, Modell recently released a cover song of the famed pop singer’s hit “Crazy.” Though we are living in, arguably, the craziest of times, Modell opted to change the lyrics, instead offering her praise (and possible infatuation) of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I’m lovin’ Cuomo, I just can’t sleep!

Those morning briefings, are just for me.

Cuomo, yeah it feels so right

Andrew, thinking of you makes me stay inside.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A nostalgic ode to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, whilst in #quarantine ❤️ ⠀ ⠀ Shoutout to @mattbeilis for the vocal mix and @nattywinesnyc for shooting & editing! ⠀ ⠀ cc: @nygovcuomo @cnn @chrisccuomo @britneyspears @melissajoanhart @adriangrenier @mrsmeyerscleanday⠀

A post shared by Missy Modell (@missymodell) on

We don’t blame her for her infatuation, either. Andrew Cuomo is the leader that most of us wish our president would be. New York has most certainly been hit the hardest when it comes to COVID-19, but Governor Cuomo is doing his best to keep morale up and people as safe as possible in these uncertain times. What is not uncertain is the fact that Missy Modell is slowly becoming our favorite presence to watch on the internet. Hit us, baby, one more time.

Cover Photo: Missy Modell Instagram

Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Parody plus: Clever Twitter Account Gives Hilariously Honest Portrayal of Disney+ Content

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.