Melania Trump Reads Robotic Teleprompter Speech So Boring It Couldn’t Possibly Be Plagiarized, Her Eyes Say ‘Help Me’

Melania Trump was never meant to be a first lady. As a former model, her qualifications for life in the political arena are limited to standing in one place and smiling. Ah, but she bears the Trump name, and was therefore dragged into the spotlight for a speech as part of the RNC last night.

Dressed in an Army green trench coat-esque outfit, Melania spoke from the White House Rose Garden in her trademark robotic way, reading from a teleprompter, for 25 minutes. She praised her husband’s forthrightness, which makes her the only person who finds his diarrhea of the mouth as an asset rather than a liability.

“Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president,” she said. “Whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking.”

Wait. Donald Trump thinks? We’d guess he thinks about as much a bird does before shitting on your head.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Melania also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, which is ironic since her husband is in deep denial about the destructive breadth of the problem and is ignorant about realistic solutions to end it. The crowd – maskless, with fewer than 6 feet between seats – showed how little the president abides by science.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one,” Melania said. “I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone.”

There’s no doubt that Melania feels anxious and helpless. She’s basically the president’s personal blow-up doll and has about as much agency as one.

Most telling, however, is what the first lady didn’t say. Her eyes said it for her. She looked like the life was slowly, excruciatingly, being squeezed out of her. Let’s hope Trump loses on Nov. 3, if only so Melania can have a chance at escape.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.