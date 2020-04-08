Long-Celibate Panda Couple Finally Gets It on During Quarantine

The coronavirus quarantine is having adverse effects on us all. Perhaps the least intolerable of those is being horny all the goddamn time. If you’re hot and bothered and don’t know what to do about it, you’re not alone. A long-celibate pair of pandas at Ocean Park theme park and zoo in Hong Kong got it on this week after 10 years of avoiding each other. Yes, 14-year-old bears Ying Ying (the female) and Le Le (the male) went at it around 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6, doggy-style. (What a way to start the week!) The zoo has been closed to visitors since Jan. 26 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the couple was caught in the act on camera.

Ocean Park says its resident giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le have mated naturally for the first time since they started trying a decade ago. Executive director Michael Boos says it’s “extremely exciting” as there’s a higher chance of pregnancy. Photo courtesy of Ocean Park pic.twitter.com/poQecMPuUB — Richard Pyne (@richardjpyne) April 6, 2020

The tryst was pleasing to the pandas, social media gawkers, and Chinese zoo officials alike. “Since Ying Ying and Le Le’s arrival in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they unfortunately have yet to succeed until this year upon years of trial and learning,” Executive Director of Zoological Operation and Conservation Michael Boos told Buzzfeed. “The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination.”

Go figure. Rather than just be happy (or even jealous) of the bears, we humans have to go putting pregnancy expectations on the pair. We hope they have many more enjoyable opportunities to bang — without an avid audience staring on.

