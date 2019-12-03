Fun / Weird News
Amazon Pulls ‘Daddy’s Little Slut’ T-Shirt Amid Backlash, Safely Going With ‘Papa’s Silly Little Ho’

by Nick Perkins

Recently, Amazon came under fire for selling a children’s T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Little Slut.” Catchy, no? The shirt came from a third-party source called Onlybabycare (get it?), but the fact that Amazon sells these highly-questionable products says a lot about how bad the backlash must’ve been on the shirt. The description of the shirt says it’s “suitable for playing outside, birthday party, baby showers, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear or family day.” Nothing like slut-shaming your daughter at her baptism. While the third-party company thought they were being clever and trendy, they picked the wrong time (#MeToo) to do it, as Amazon removed the item from its site. Although, third-party users are still able to sell it through the site (sorry, no two-day free shipping). To make up for the demand of slut-shaming merch on the site, Amazon is expected to unveil new shirts with clever catchphrases “Papa’s Silly Little Ho,” “Mama’s Basic Bitch” and “God’s Special Little Clown.” Stay tuned for more on hot style trends that offend your impressionable children. But on the bright side, none of the shirts are offending their driving.

