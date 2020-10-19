Prime Target: Amazon Selling Weird Sex T-Shirts to Children (Again)

It’s hard to like Jeff Bezos. If rumors are to be believed, homeboy is a power-hungry money-monger who treats his employees like shit and certainly doesn’t care about you, the consumer. Plus, we generally dislike any billionaire that doesn’t automatically try to become Batman, just out of principle (we’re lookin’ at you, Musk). Another big reason to dislike the owner of Amazon.com is because his website continues to market weird/gross T-shirts to children — even using child models in some cases. It happened once, when Amazon opted to feature young girls (like, actually young…not the fun “young” that makes up the majority of your dad’s porn queue) modeling T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Little Slut.” We know, classy.

Amazon removed that product eventually (after public outcry…they’re never actually, ya know, preemptive) but it seems though they have yet to learn an actual lesson. Recently, the e-retailer came under fire again for promoting children’s shirts with the verbiage “I Love Cock.” Again, classy.

To make matters worse (i.e. weirder), some of the display photos seem to feature young children actually modeling the shirts. Amazon has, yet again, pulled the shirts from their U.S. website, but they are currently still available on the UK and France versions of the website. And listen, we know Amazon uses third-party sellers on their site. But certainly, they could provide some discretion when it comes to something so icky. Jeff Bezos doesn’t need to be Batman, but he can’t he at least try not to be a criminal? We guess the old adage is correct: you either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Cover Photo: Amazon

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.