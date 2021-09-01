Meanwhile on TikTok: Man Goes Viral For His Love of Chubby Wife
There’s a lot of body-positive content on social media, but most of it is by women, for women. A man named Robbie Tripp is changing all that. He first went viral in 2017 for an Instagram post in which he appeared with his 200-pound wife on a beach, arms wrapped around her, gazing into her eyes. In the caption, he praised his wife’s curves.
“I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat,’” it read. “Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart.”
View this post on Instagram
Little did he know it was the beginning of a social media phenomenon. Now, Tripp has built his own internet brand on shouting his admiration of his wife’s bodaciousness from the rooftops – and TikTok is helping him spread the big-girl love. He even declared this the “Chubby Girl Summer.”
@robbietrippEvery summer is a ##chubbysexy summer over here ##fyp ##bodypositivity ##thicktok ##bodypositive ##thicctok ##curvytiktok
If there’s any doubt that “chubby sexy” is a thing, just watch a few of his other videos. Cue instant conversion.
@robbietrippIf it ain’t ##chubbysexy it ain’t shhh… ##fyp ##bodypositive ##thicktok ##bodypositivity ##curvyfashion ##plussizefashion ##confidence ##curvytiktok @robbietrippConsider yourselves notified. ##chubbysexy ##fyp ##bodypositive ##thicctok ##bodypositivity ##thicktok ##curvyfashion ##plussize @robbietrippShe’s ##chubbysexy and she knows it! ##fyp ##bodypositivity ##thicktok ##bodypositive ##thicctok ##curvytiktok
“‘Chubby Sexy’ has gotten so much love on TikTok,” Tripp told Mel Magazine via email. “I just love how there’s a whole body-positive category of TikTok that’s encouraging to all sizes. Some people tend to forget that this whole viral ‘curvy wife guy’ thing started because I wrote a heartfelt tribute to my wife about how beautiful she is and how attracted I am to her. So many couples identified with it and blew it up with kindness and heartfelt words about their own significant other.”
It’s refreshing to see a husband adore his wife this much, no matter what her size. One thing’s for sure: the world would be a better place if more dudes praised their partners this much. Sure, it’s a little cheesy, but it definitely makes for entertaining TikToks.
Cover Photo: @robbietripp (TikTok)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)