Meanwhile on TikTok: Man Goes Viral For His Love of Chubby Wife

There’s a lot of body-positive content on social media, but most of it is by women, for women. A man named Robbie Tripp is changing all that. He first went viral in 2017 for an Instagram post in which he appeared with his 200-pound wife on a beach, arms wrapped around her, gazing into her eyes. In the caption, he praised his wife’s curves.

“I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as ‘chubby’ or even ‘fat,’” it read. “Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP (@tripp)

Little did he know it was the beginning of a social media phenomenon. Now, Tripp has built his own internet brand on shouting his admiration of his wife’s bodaciousness from the rooftops – and TikTok is helping him spread the big-girl love. He even declared this the “Chubby Girl Summer.”

If there’s any doubt that “chubby sexy” is a thing, just watch a few of his other videos. Cue instant conversion.

“‘Chubby Sexy’ has gotten so much love on TikTok,” Tripp told Mel Magazine via email. “I just love how there’s a whole body-positive category of TikTok that’s encouraging to all sizes. Some people tend to forget that this whole viral ‘curvy wife guy’ thing started because I wrote a heartfelt tribute to my wife about how beautiful she is and how attracted I am to her. So many couples identified with it and blew it up with kindness and heartfelt words about their own significant other.”

It’s refreshing to see a husband adore his wife this much, no matter what her size. One thing’s for sure: the world would be a better place if more dudes praised their partners this much. Sure, it’s a little cheesy, but it definitely makes for entertaining TikToks.

Cover Photo: @robbietripp (TikTok)

MORE NEWS: