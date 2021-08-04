Jonah Hill Celebrates ‘Body Love’ With Cool New Tattoo, Good Luck Body-Shaming This Stud Now

Women have been touting body positivity for years now, but it’s only recently that men have gotten on the bandwagon, too. The latest celeb to shout self-acceptance from the rooftops (err…social media) is Jonah Hill.

Yes, the Superbad star who’s lost a substantial amount of weight – and recently bleached his hair blonde – is celebrating himself in all his corporeal glory with a new tattoo. The actor debuted the fresh ink in a shirtless shot on Instagram. “BODY LOVE” he captioned the post, in which he flexed a bicep.

The new tat is situated on his right shoulder blade and features a black hang-ten (or “shaka”) hand gesture, similar to the Body Glove logo, encircled in yellow with the words BODY LOVE written beneath it.

Fellow celebs expressed their support of the sentiment – and admiration for the design – in the comments section.

“Yessssssssssss,” wrote Zoë Kravitz.

“Get some,” penned actress Natasha Lyonne alongside a pair of fire emojis.

“Look at You,” Sharon Stone observed.

But perhaps the best comment came from Hill’s own mother, Sharon Feldstein. “I love this and you,” she wrote. Aww. Maybe next time, he’ll get a “Mom” heart tattoo.

