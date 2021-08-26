Meanwhile on TikTok: Justin Timberlake Working Target Checkout Goes Viral, Brings Sexy Back to Retail

Sure, it’s been a minute since Justin Timberlake put out an album, but we didn’t realize just how hard the man was struggling until someone posted a video of him working at Target.

Apparently, JTT’s investments in Sauza Tequila, Bai beverages, the Memphis Grizzlies, a major hospitality group, and golf courses aren’t quite paying the bills. So the singer decided to take a second job manning the checkout counter at Target.

In a TikTok video posted by a mysterious Colorado man who goes by the name @DougyAnthony, Timberlake can be seen scanning a packet of gum while enjoying what can only be described as an icebreaker between pals.

The video has the message “Justin Timberlake Said Post This For the Naysayers” scrawled across it, leading many commenters to speculate that the big man from Tennessee is not only working a satisfying retail job but is also making his way to TikTok soon.

Check it out (pun intended):

We have to admit, retail looks good on the ‘SexyBack’ singer. But not as sexy as that other time J-Tims worked at Target:

As for the mysterious poster, it appears his relationship with the pop star runs deeper than a river of tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas Anthony (@realbeerandfitness)

Timberlake has yet to comment on the video or his relationship to Anthony, but at least one member of N’Sync weighed in, with Lance Bass commenting, “This guy looks oddly familiar. I can’t place it.”

While Timberlake is notoriously a folksy, down-to-earth kind of guy, this Target -parking-lot-hang video would be taking things to a whole new level.

In the age of deepfakes, we wouldn’t be surprised if the entire thing was an elaborate lark put on to lure would-be shoppers who like cost-effective home goods products and are in desperate need of paper towels, hand soap, and a Darth Vader nightlight.

Cover Photo: David Livingston / Stringer (Getty Images)

